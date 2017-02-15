ASIRT investigating death of man in northern Alberta police incident

Independent investigators are looking into the death of a 20-year-old man during a police incident near goodfare, Alta., on Saturday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Wednesday they are investigating the Feb. 11 incident in the northern Alberta hamlet as an in-custody death.

Beaverlodge RCMP were called to a possible break and enter at a residence that day.

Once on scene, ASIRT says officers entered the home with the owner’s permission but soon retreated after locating a man on a couch with a shotgun near him.

Officers surrounded the home and waited for additional police to arrive on scene.

When attempts to make contact with the man were unsuccessful, they re-entered the home and discovered the body of the man.

Because the home was under the control of police at the time, the death is considered to be in-custody.

ASIRT spokesperson Lynn Neufeld told Metro the man’s cause of death is part of the investigation and, therefore, is not being made public at the time.