Battle back on to turf Jason Kenney from Alberta PC leadership race

EDMONTON — The battle is back on to turf Jason Kenney as a leadership candidate for the Alberta Progressive Conservatives.

Darcy Schumann, a member of the party's board of directors, has exercised his right to call an emergency board meeting for Feb. 24.

At that time the board will reconsider a complaint filed by party member Jeffrey Rath against Kenney.

Rath argues that Kenney's promise to dissolve the party to join forces with the Wildrose party violates party rules not to harm the party or its brand.

The party's leadership election committee, which is running the race, unanimously dismissed Rath's complaint last weekend, but Schumann says the board must still rule on whether Kenney violated similar rules in the party's constitution.