Council members debate Edmonton infill consultation

Letters in the mail just don’t cut it, according to infill opponents, as the city looks to improve how it tells residents about skinny homes propping up in their ‘hoods.

Council members at the urban planning committee debated Wednesday new approaches to notifying residents about infill development in their communities.

Jan Hardstaff, civics director with the Parkallen Community League, said she’d like to see the city notify neighbours of the demolition dates.

She said next-door neighbours would have to prove in court that any potential damage was caused by the demolition.

"So you have to have that lead time to have that assessment done.”

But the city can’t exactly notify residents about demolition dates.

In an email, the city said provincial legislation doesn’t give Edmonton the authority to require developers to notify the expected date of demolition.

However, the city does notify residents when developers plan to build infill properties. Currently they place signs in front of the property, produce online maps, and conduct public consultation meetings.

At committee, council members proposed the city adopt changes that would see neighbours receive a letter notifying them of development next door. Currently, letters are only provided if the development can add something like a deck when it’s not typically allowed.

“Construction could commence before the letter is received in some cases, as long as the sign is posted,” the city said in an email.