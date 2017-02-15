Edmonton households throw away way more food than they think

Surprise Edmontonians, you’re part of the food waste problem.

A recent study done by the University of Alberta and the city found that many people aren’t aware how much they’re contributing to the 170,000 tonnes of food Canadians are wasting every year.

Last summer, Amanda Evans – a graduate student of the school’s Sustainability Scholar program – conducted 320 doorstep surveys, 64 long-form interviews, 26 waste audits and had 32 households in Edmonton track their food waste habits for a week.

While the surveys found that 79 per cent of people acknowledged food waste is an issue in Canada, 84 per cent of respondents believed they threw out a “below average” or “very little” amount of food.

But that perception didn’t match reality when it came time for the waste audits and diaries.

“What we found in the audits was that participants, on average, had about five kilograms of food-related waste in their black bag garbage. Everyone was in that middling range,” Evans told Metro. “We did the rough math on that and it equals about 13 bags of garbage annually.”

In fact, food waste (mostly leftovers and produce) accounted for 27 per cent of all black bag garbage produced by participant households.

Because residents throw out small quantities of food at a time, Evans said many were surprised to learn just how much food they were actually throwing out.

She said the results serve as a good reminder to all residents.