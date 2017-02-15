BREAKING: Edmonton's Metro line cleared to run at full speed

Edmonton’s slow-moving Metro Line has finally gotten the green light to run full speed (50 km/hr) through intersections starting Sunday.

The city announced Wednesday that Rail Safety Consulting — an independent safety auditor hired to ensure the line’s new signalling system is sound — has lifted the speed restriction in place at intersections.

The LRT line had to operate at speeds below 50 km/h due to a broken signalling system, causing major headaches.