BREAKING: Edmonton's Metro line cleared to run at full speed
Starting Sunday, the problem-plagued line will be operating at 50km/hr after operating at half speed for months.
Edmonton’s slow-moving Metro Line has finally gotten the green light to run full speed (50 km/hr) through intersections starting Sunday.
The city announced Wednesday that Rail Safety Consulting — an independent safety auditor hired to ensure the line’s new signalling system is sound — has lifted the speed restriction in place at intersections.
The LRT line had to operate at speeds below 50 km/h due to a broken signalling system, causing major headaches.
The city is reminding drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to obey all traffic signs, signals and gates, never stop on the tracks, and exercise patience.