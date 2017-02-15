Alberta campaign asks: 'What do your empties say about you?'

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission wants to talk about your drinking habits.

A new six-week DrinkSense campaign launched Wednesday wants to make people aged 18 to 29 more aware of how many they're actually knocking back.

To that end, they're introducing an online quiz that asks 'What do your empties say about you?' and a soon-to-be launched app that lets users track their drinks.

They're also sending a 7-foot Drinko game to university campuses across the province.

“While research is showing that young adults in this age group are aware that binge drinking or heavy drinking is an unhealthy behavior, there is still a low level of awareness of Canada’s Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines," AGLC President and CEO Bill Robinson said in a press release.