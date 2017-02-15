MacDonald Lofts resident glad something being done about building

Related: MacDonald Lofts facing 377 charges under Public Health Act



Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed Monday the former owners and managers of the building are facing 377 charges for failing to comply with health orders.



The building came under scrutiny last summer when AHS declared six units unsafe for human habitation.



“The property management’s lack of responsive actions created a direct and avoidable risk to the health of the tenants in the building,” AHS spokeperson Kerry Williamson said in an email Monday.



Ostertag is glad someone has taken notice of the building’s terrible shape. She said conditions took a turn for the worst about five years ago.



“Ever since then, the building was allowed to get run down,” she alleged. “No cleaning, no up-keep, no maintenance.”



The 87-unit property was purchased in November by ICE District Joint Venture, who are not facing charges. The company, part of the Katz group, said they intend to renovate.



But that won't help residents like Ostertag.



Management asked residents in late January to find other accommodations, and they are expected to move out once repairs begin.



When that happens, they will likely face a massive wait list for affordable housing units in Edmonton.



In fact, there are about 20,000 people looking for subsidized homes, Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling told Metro in November.



“Demand has almost quadrupled in the last two-and-a-half to three years,” Dewling said. “But there is still time to plan.”



Ostertag said she believes she has enough time to find new accommodations.



“I hope to get a house,” she said.