MacDonald Lofts resident glad something being done about building
Tenant glad someone has taken notice of the building's shape, but she now faces a long wait for a new home.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Rena Ostertag remembers being woken up in the middle of the night by a cockroach skittering across her face.
“It freaked me out. The conditions are horrible,” Ostertag said Tuesday of her home in MacDonald Lofts, a subsidized apartment building near Rogers Place.
“I’ve never seen that — the cockroaches. They’re in the walls. They’re everywhere.”
Related: MacDonald Lofts facing 377 charges under Public Health Act
Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed Monday the former owners and managers of the building are facing 377 charges for failing to comply with health orders.
The building came under scrutiny last summer when AHS declared six units unsafe for human habitation.
“The property management’s lack of responsive actions created a direct and avoidable risk to the health of the tenants in the building,” AHS spokeperson Kerry Williamson said in an email Monday.
Ostertag is glad someone has taken notice of the building’s terrible shape. She said conditions took a turn for the worst about five years ago.
“Ever since then, the building was allowed to get run down,” she alleged. “No cleaning, no up-keep, no maintenance.”
The 87-unit property was purchased in November by ICE District Joint Venture, who are not facing charges. The company, part of the Katz group, said they intend to renovate.
But that won't help residents like Ostertag.
Management asked residents in late January to find other accommodations, and they are expected to move out once repairs begin.
When that happens, they will likely face a massive wait list for affordable housing units in Edmonton.
In fact, there are about 20,000 people looking for subsidized homes, Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling told Metro in November.
“Demand has almost quadrupled in the last two-and-a-half to three years,” Dewling said. “But there is still time to plan.”
Ostertag said she believes she has enough time to find new accommodations.
“I hope to get a house,” she said.
Court documents paint a grim picture of the living situation at MacDonald Lofts.
The former owners and managers of the subsidized apartment building are facing 377 charges for allegedly failing to comply with health orders.
The documents, obtained Tuesday, allege that dead bed bugs were found in dryer vents, which were clogged with lint posing a fire hazard. Cockroaches were also found crawling in numerous units.
Other issues include holes in walls, ripped flooring, rotting ceilings, missing window screens and leaking pipes.
The people and businesses facing charges include:
- Calgary-based Mac Lofts Capital Corp. and Paragon Properties Ltd., which is headed by Abby and Norman Steinberg.
- Sandy Bautz.
- Dave Martyshuk and others involved in the building’s management, including Brad Kamal, and Mubi Dharshi.
Numbered company 10807675 Alberta Ltd., also face charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Martyshuk told Metro Monday he will be pleading not guilty but is under a gag order and not able to discuss the case further.
Most Popular
-
'The reprieve is short lived:' More snow on the way this week for Halifax
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Protesters say Liberals ‘stomping’ on teachers’ rights with new bill
-
Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax for first time in 9 years