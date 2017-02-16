All residents safe after West Edmonton fire

All of the residents of a four-storey West Edmonton apartment building are safe after a fire broke out Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Shani Gwin told Metro firefighters were called out to the building, at 76 Avenue and 172nd Street, shortly after 8 a.m.

The two-alarm fire required approximately 40 officers and 10 trucks to fight.

While the damage to the building is significant, Gwin said everyone in the 90 unit building has been accounted for.

“There were a few people that required rescue off balconies and one lady with mobility issues that needed help but no injuries,” Gwin said. “I believe one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.”