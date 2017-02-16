'I'm very proud': Sohi responds after bus driver past gets laughs

Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi says he is nothing but proud of his background, a day after a reference to his past as an Edmonton bus driver drew laughter in the House of Commons.

"I’m very proud that – that I was a bus driver serving my community and transporting moms to, you know, when they take their children to daycare or taking students to school," Sohi told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.

"We all come from different backgrounds, and my background is what I’m proud of."

Sohi, who also served two terms on Edmonton's city council, brought up his experience as a transit operator while discussing the death of Irvine Fraser, the driver recently killed in Winnipeg.

In a video taken in the House laughter could be heard coming from the opposition.

"Obviously, I did notice the laughter, but I was there to convey a very, very important message, and that message was to show our support and thoughts and prayers with the person who was stabbed while serving his community," Sohi said.