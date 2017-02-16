Edmonton Public School Board Chair stepping down

The chair of the Edmonton Public School Board has announced he will leave his position next month.

Michael Janz wrote in a blog post late Wednesday that he is stepping down March 6, due mostly to the birth of his first child and wanting to spend more time with his family.

Janz shared a letter that he sent to the rest of the board and the district superintendent on Jan. 17, notifying them of his decision.

He will continue to serve as Ward F Trustee.

The board will hold an election to select a new board chair, and vice-chair Michelle Draper will step up into the top spot in the interim.