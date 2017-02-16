Lots of people own Fitbits, not that many people use them: study

Physical activity trackers—think Fitbits—are an increasingly popular way to monitor your fitness.

The catch? You have to actually use it.

According to the 2017 Alberta Survey on Physical Activity about 38 per cent of Albertans own trackers—but only 21 per cent of those actually use them.

According to report co-author Soultana Macridis, that’s a problem, given how little exercise most people get.

“Only 57% of Albertans are getting enough physical activity to achieve health benefits and one-third of Albertans sit for 10 hours or more a day,” report co-author Soultana Macridis said in a release.