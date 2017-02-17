Things to do this weekend: The Alley of Light Art Boxes features winter art in an urban setting

A downtown alleyway has been temporarily transformed into a winter-themed art gallery, featuring 10 back-lit boxes with photos of snowy local landscapes. The Alley of Light Art Boxes, created by filmmaker and photographer Kellan Frost, was installed on the south wall of the Armstrong Block Building Thursday and is free to the public all weekend. “Dress warm, go explore, get connected to nature, to yourself, to one another and maybe even experience a sense of connectedness to everything,” Frost said. To that end, he’s featured photos from the Rockies, the North Saskatchewan, and the Edmonton river valley. Edmonton photographer Cory Johnn is one of the artists whose work is featured in the exhibit. “We are showcasing how accessible our surroundings are. We have these beautiful landscapes just a few steps away,” he said. Photographer Nicholas Yee also has three photographs being displayed. “Much of my visual inspiration comes from experiencing familiar settings in a new light,” he said. “The onset of winter is a particularly compelling time of change, in both natural and urban settings." The installation is being held as part of the Winter Cities Shake-up, a weekend-long conference dealing with all things winter. The Alley of Light Art Boxes is located at 10125 104 Street and is open all weekend.



THE FORGE ON WHYTE

Grand opening of The Forge on Whyte promises live music by Edmonton’s I am Machi, Debutante and Tallest to Shortest, along with the headliners, Vancouver’s The Pack A.D. The new venue is located at the site of the old Pawnshop. They plan to hold weekly metal karaoke and rap battles.

WHEN: Friday, Feb 17, 2017, 8PM – 2AM

WHERE: 10549 82 Ave.



WINEFEST EDMONTON

If the outdoors aren't for you, maybe wine is. Check out Edmonton Winefest and experience wines from the best regions around the world. Wineries from the People's Choice Awards, Alberta's longest standing wine competition, will be featured.

WHEN: Friday from 7-10 p.m., Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: Shaw Conference Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave.



2017 CAPITAL CLASSIC POND HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

In collaboration with the Silver Skate Festival, 40 teams will be facing off against each other battling for the Capital Classic Cup. Over 25,000 are people expected to enjoy the tournament, heated beer gardens, live entertainment and more. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Uncles & Aunts at Large and Adaptabilities.

WHEN: Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: Hawrelak Park, 9330 Groat Rd.



FESTIVAL PLAYERS FOR KIDS: CHARLOTTE’S WEB

Enjoy a classic, reliving your youth or taking your kids to see the Festival Players for kids musical rendition of Charlotte’s Web.

WHEN: Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

WHERE: 100 Festival Way in Sherwood Park



CANADA 150 MURAL MOSAIC PROJECT

Spend Family Day painting tiles that will be part of two large murals designed by Canadian artists for the 2017 Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Project.

WHEN: Monday from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall and Churchill Square