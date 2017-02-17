UPDATE: police say Friday court house shooting is 'non-criminal'
Police say they were called to a weapons complaint at the Law Courts Building just after 10 a.m.
Police say an incident at the Edmonton court house Friday that left a man with serious injuries after a shot was fired was "non-criminal."
Officers were called to a weapons complaint just after 10 a.m. at the Law Courts Building downtown, where it was reported that a firearm had been discharged in a locker armory.
EMS treated a male on scene and transported him to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are not offering any other information at this time.