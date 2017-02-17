Ticketing blitz nets excessive speeders, outstanding warrants, ferret owner

A person slapped with a distracted driving violation for cruising down Whyte Ave with a live ferret around their neck got one of 2,442 tickets handed out by Edmonton police this week.

During a 24-hour 'big ticket event' on Wednesday and Thursday this week, police handed out 1,886 speeding tickets and 546 fines for seatbelt infractions, distracted driving, red light violations and other Traffic Safety Act violations, according to a press release.

There were also 10 Criminal Code offenses.

Excessive speeding was also targeted, and police say they found two vehicles that appeared to be racing near the James McDonald Bridge, doing 146km/hr and 130km/hr respectively.