Police seeking man in alleged Boxing Day assault

Police are seeking a man who allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon at a South Edmonton Common "entertainment establishment" on Boxing Day.

Police were called to a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, where it was reported that a man had assaulted another man with a weapon. EMS transported the injured party to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the establishment before police arrived, and a police press release describes him as a Caucasian male about 6'1'' tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He's described as slim, with an oval face, trimmed beard, dark eyes and dark hair.

He was wearing a light grey suit and a collared shirt without a tie.