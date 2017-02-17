News / Edmonton

Police seeking man in alleged Boxing Day assault

He allegedly assaulted someone in South Edmonton Common.

Police are looking for this guy in connection with an incident at South Common

Supplied/Edmonton police

Police are looking for this guy in connection with an incident at South Common

Police are seeking a man who allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon at a South Edmonton Common "entertainment establishment" on Boxing Day.

Police were called to a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, where it was reported that a man had assaulted another man with a weapon. EMS transported the injured party to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the establishment before police arrived, and a police press release describes him as a Caucasian male about 6'1'' tall and weighing about 150 lbs. He's described as slim, with an oval face, trimmed beard, dark eyes and dark hair.

He was wearing a light grey suit and a collared shirt without a tie.

Police are releasing surveillance images and asking anyone who knows him to come forward.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Edmonton Views