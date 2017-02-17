Senior killed by person driving vehicle in north Edmonton
Police are investigating the death that occurred late Thursday.
Police are investigating after an 86-year-old woman was killed by a person driving a vehicle in north Edmonton.
She was hit at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in the area of 55 Street and 146 Avenue.
EMS responded, treated the woman and transported her to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.