Crews continue clean up of Enbridge spill in Strathcona County

Enbridge says it continues to clean up from a spill in Strathcona County, Alta., after construction crews struck a pipeline on Friday.

The company says some 200 cubic metres of light crude oil condensate spilled into an excavation pit after construction crews in the area struck its Line 2A pipeline, which transports oil between Edmonton and Hardisty.

Vacuum trucks were on scene throughout the weekend to recover the spilled product and transport it back to a nearby Enbridge terminal for storage.

A statement from the National Energy Board said the agency is on scene supervising Enbridge’s clean up efforts.

The pipeline remains shut down, and five others were immediately shut down as a precaution.