Edmonton Ice Castles closed indefinitely due to weather
Warm temperatures and rain over the weekend forced the organizers of Edmonton’s annual Ice Castles to close indefinitely.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One of Family Day’s premiere Edmonton destinations has been closed indefinitely.
Organizers announced Sunday that the famous Ice Castles were forced to closed due to warm temperatures and rain throughout the night.
“We will unfortunately be closed today, Sunday the 19th and tomorrow, Monday the 20th, and we will stay closed indefinitely,” Ice Castles YEG posted on its Facebook page, to plenty of unconsolable reactions on social media.
“We will be watching the weather closely in the next few days to determine if we are able to reopen.”
The Ice Castles were closed for maintenance last week because of unseasonably warm weather in the hope of welcoming long-weekend crowds, but was only able to be open Saturday night.