Edmonton Ice Castles closed indefinitely due to weather

One of Family Day’s premiere Edmonton destinations has been closed indefinitely.

Organizers announced Sunday that the famous Ice Castles were forced to closed due to warm temperatures and rain throughout the night.

“We will unfortunately be closed today, Sunday the 19th and tomorrow, Monday the 20th, and we will stay closed indefinitely,” Ice Castles YEG posted on its Facebook page, to plenty of unconsolable reactions on social media.

“We will be watching the weather closely in the next few days to determine if we are able to reopen.”