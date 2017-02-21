City council approves Yellowhead Trail spending

The city approved borrowing more than half a billion dollars Tuesday to revamp Yellowhead Trail.



Mayor Don Iveson said while $510.8-million in tax-supported debt might sound like a lot, it will work out to an average 0.176 per cent property tax increase for each of the next 10 years.



“It works out to, for the average household, the cost of a cup of coffee a year in terms of an increase,” Iveson said.



“So to be able to fix the Yellowhead, I think that’s a small price to pay for Edmonton taxpayers who have been telling us for decades that we need to improve traffic safety and efficiency along this busiest of economic corridors.”



The city will develop the project in phases over a decade, partly to minimize traffic disruptions.



Council heard the project could create 6,000 jobs, but specifics on who builds what and when still need to be worked out.



“It will take a lot of consultation and engagement with businesses and residents who will be affected by the construction,” Iveson said.



Before voting to support the expenditure, several councilors stressed a need for ongoing vigilance and regular reporting from administration on progress, to ensure the cost doesn’t balloon and everything is done efficiently.



“This could be the greatest project in the world and it could also be a disaster if we don’t have proper oversight,” said Coun. Dave Loken.



The city is shelling out more than half the cost, with the province and feds chipping in $241.6 million each and $8.7 million coming from a pay-as-you-go model in the city’s next capital budget cycle.



The city will pay off its share over 20 years.



The money will pave the way for turning a 25-kilometre stretch of Yellowhead Trail into a freeway.