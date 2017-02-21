Edmonton drug users demand voice in fentanyl crisis talks

Local drug users say their voices must be part of the solution to Canada’s ongoing overdose crisis.

Chanelle Twan, an Edmonton board member of the Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs (CAPWUD), said that while about six people die of overdose every day in Canada -- 343 Albertans died of an apparent fentanyl overdose in 2016 alone -- drug users are often talked down to, even by those trying to help.

“We, as drugs users, and our friends and our allies are kind of at, I would say, our wits end of things,” Twan said at a rally Tuesday.

She said drug users should be listened to, because their experiences can help authorities better help those at risk.

Now, she said they won't be ignored anymore.

The association led the rally in downtown Edmonton Tuesday before advocates went to the legislature for meetings with Alberta Health.

“We want to see the inclusion of groups like Moms Stop the Harm and CAPWUD when it comes to conversations surrounding people who use drugs. Because if we were able to work together, we would be able to help identify solutions much quicker and result in saving some preventable deaths," Twan said.

The association has a list of demands for various levels of government. They want to see decriminalization of drug possession, immediate exemptions for health care providers applying for supervised injection services, increased funding for harm reduction initiatives and more access to opioid substitution therapies.

Twan said the need for action is urgent.

“Every couple of hours, someone is passing away. This is what’s taking the lives of the most Canadian people right now, this overdose epidemic,” she said. “We realize there are policies and red tape, things like that, but we need to cut through that pretty quick because these are people’s lives.”

Edmonton’s Petra Schulz lost her son, Danny, to an overdose in 2014 before helping found the Moms Stop the Harm advocacy group and supports CAPWUD’s calls for urgency.

“I cannot imagine any other epidemic where this many people who be allowed to die without immediate action being taken,” Schulz told Metro. “It seems sometimes that our children are dispensable.”

She believes society at large needs to readjust their attitude around drug addiction.

“Sometimes, we hear about people being buried in an avalanche. Do we stand on that pile of snow and say, “Hey buddy, you made some bad choices, dig yourself out’? But that is exactly what we do with people who use drugs, without looking at the underlying issues, the trauma or mental health issues.”