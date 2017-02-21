Edmonton Heroes: Anti-bullying activist Manwar Khan

It’s been five years since Manwar Khan was riding the LRT from Corona to Clareview when he watched a fellow rider get beaten to death.



What he thought was a scuffle between friends quickly turned deadly, and although he alerted ETS staff, 29-year-old John Hollar was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.



He was the city’s 29th homicide of the year.



The sense that he could have done more has never left Khan.



“I failed mobilizing people at that point,” he said. “I thought about my kids, would anyone help them?



“The whole thing happened in front of me. I still feel that if bystanders could have, could have mobilized it could have been different."



That day put Khan on a mission to make sure others don’t stand by, and transformed him into one of the city’s most passionate anti-bullying advocates.



He’s the founder of the Do Not Be a Bystander campaign, and has staged rallies across the province raising awareness of the role everyday people can play in dangerous situations.



In 2014, he received the Governor General’s Caring Canadian award.



“I have been getting lots of support, so that tells me people are there, people are there hearing the message and they are carrying it with them,” he said. “I truly wish I could knock on every door and spread this message.”



Khan isn’t done yet—he said he hopes 2017 is a year of change for his campaign.



He’ll be taking his message across the province again this summer with a series of rallies and wants to find ways to support people who have been bullied.



“It is not easy for individuals to come forward and share their stories. All I am trying to do is empower them and let them be comfortable to speak up and let them be heard,” he said.



Throughout his work, he hasn’t forgotten Hollar. The case has made its way through the courts and Jeremy Newborn was convicted of second-degree murder last year.



Khan recalled looking out a rallies and seeing Hollar’s family and friends—all wearing matching T-shirts in memory of the Edmonton man.



“[It’s] one of my most memorable moments since I started this campaign.”