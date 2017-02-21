Fentanyl overdoses in the suburbs shift opioid conversation

Stats showing a high percentage of Edmonton’s fentanyl overdoses happen in the suburbs are shifting the conversation on how and where to provide treatment.



According to the Alberta government’s recent report on opioid misuse, 85 per cent of Edmonton and Calgary’s fentanyl-related deaths in 2016 occurred outside the central urban core.



Elaine Hyshka, an assistant professor with the University of Alberta’s school of public health, said it’s important to remember opioid use is happening across socioeconomic lines.



Hyshka is a member of Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services (AMSIS), the group that was granted $230,000 by the province last fall to apply for an exemption to current drug laws so it can set up supervised injection sites.



She said while the sites are an effective way to reach marginalized users in the city core, we need to also work on ways to reach the rest of the population.



“I think we really need to be having a very public conversation about how we can be keeping people safe who are housed, who are employed, who maybe aren’t necessarily identifying publicly as someone who uses drugs and then are less likely to go to service – and figuring out how can we keep them safe too, and how can we help them protect themselves,” Hyshka said.



“No one is untouched by opioids, and supervised consumption services are one tool in the toolbox. And they are a critical tool and they will save lives in Edmonton, but they are not going to reach everyone.”



Hyshka said improved access to treatment, better screening in primary care and better screening in pharmacies are key.



She was hesitant to draw conclusions from the overdose data, however, since earlier reports showed more Edmontonians are dying from opioids other than fentanyl.



Mayor Don Iveson told community and public service committee last week that the statistics challenge the city’s assumptions on how to respond to the opioid crisis, given it’s more widespread than initially thought.



“This has gone far beyond being an inner city issue — this is a city wide issue and that 85 per cent outside the urban core speaks to that,” he said.



“This is in pretty much every neighbourhood.”



According to the government report, fentanyl’s death toll in Alberta hit 111 in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 52 in the fourth quarter of 2015.



With files from Jeremy Simes





