NDP support strong in Edmonton, Wildrose ahead in Alberta: Poll

A strong New Democratic Party base in Edmonton isn’t enough to keep Premier Rachel Notley’s party in power if Alberta voted now, according to a new poll.

The Mainstreet/Postmedia poll released Tuesday shows that Wildrose Party would cruise to power should a snap Alberta provincial election be held now.

Brian Jean’s party has 38 per cent support among decided and leaning voters, compared to 29 per cent for the Progressive Conservatives and 23 per cent for the incumbent NDP.

The numbers look much different in Edmonton, where the NDP still enjoys 43 per cent of the vote, Wildrose is second with 26 per cent and the Progress Conservatives have 21 per cent support.

The leader approval ratings don’t look much better for the NDP.

Notley has a 57 per cent disapproval rating among the poll participants, while Jean is riding high with a 64 per cent approval rating.

On a municipal level, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson’s approval rating is 62 per cent – two point higher than his Calgary counterpart Naheed Nenshi.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.93 per cent, 19 times out of 20.