West Edmonton apartment fire investigated by police

The investigation into last week’s fire at a West Edmonton apartment building has been handed over to Edmonton Police Service.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed Tuesday that the case has been handed over to police.

Approximately 40 fire fighters were needed Thursday when the fire broke out at the four-storey building, at 76 Avenue and 172nd Street, in the morning.

The damage has been estimated to be $5.5 million.



Some residents had to be rescued from their balcony and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution but, in the end, all of the residents of the building’s 102 units were safe and accounted.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service told Metro that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Police say there are no updates and the fire is not deemed at this time.