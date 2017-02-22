Decision over proposed 80-storey tower postponed

City council has delayed the sale of land for an 80-storey residential tower in the Quarters by up to 60 days.

Council pulled a surprise move Tuesday by adding a private discussion on the land sale to its agenda a week early, but ultimately voted to delay any decision.

The proposed Quarters Hotel and Residences, located below Jasper Avenue near 96 Street, would be the tallest tower in Western Canada and taller than the still-incomplete 66-storey Stantec tower near Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“We’re continuing to make progress, but ultimately council needs to be 100 per cent assured that the public interest is protected in all scenarios of what could unfold,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“There’s one remaining piece that council needs assurances on.”

Documents released earlier this month in the city’s deal note the tower would bring in $3.2 million in property taxes annually, as the development would be worth $250 million.

Related

Under the city's terms, developer Alldritt would have to start developing the land in 10 years and, after starting construction, finish the project in five years.

Some had expressed concerns about terms stating for some is the scenario where Alldritt doesn't build the tower and instead wants to sell the land. If that happened under that deal, under the current deal the city may not be able to buy back the land.

Some worry it could set a precedent for river valley development, and conservation groups are pushing for new parkland to be added if the deal goes through.