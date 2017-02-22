Edmonton getting four supervised injection sites

Edmonton’s first four supervised injection sites were announced Wednesday.

Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) announced three locations in existing inner-city community agencies – Boyle Street, the Boyle McCauley Health Centre and the George Spady Centre – and a service for inpatients at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Each site will include a waiting and intake space, a supervised injection room and a monitoring room, and will be staffed by a nurse, a social worker or addiction worker and a peer support worker.

The facilities could open as soon as a year from now.

