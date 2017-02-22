Edmonton getting four supervised injection sites
Facilities announced Wednesday will be anchored in McCauley community.
Edmonton’s first four supervised injection sites were announced Wednesday.
Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) announced three locations in existing inner-city community agencies – Boyle Street, the Boyle McCauley Health Centre and the George Spady Centre – and a service for inpatients at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
Each site will include a waiting and intake space, a supervised injection room and a monitoring room, and will be staffed by a nurse, a social worker or addiction worker and a peer support worker.
The facilities could open as soon as a year from now.
