Edmonton Tower opens in Ice District

The first long-awaited tower in the Ice District is now officially open.

Edmonton Tower, a 27-storey, mixed-use building at 101 Street and 104 Avenue, opened its doors Wednesday, signaling a new phase for the city-changing development around Rogers Place.

“The opening of Edmonton Tower is a significant milestone for Ice District as the project continues its revitalization of downtown Edmonton,” Glen Scott, Katz Group vice president, said in a statement.

The tower features office, retail and dining spaces and is targeting LEED Gold environmental certification.

The City of Edmonton has already taken up residence in the building and will soon open its service centre on the second floor.

Other tenants include Kids & Company, RBC Dominion Securities and Sorrell Financial.