Man charged with manslaughter in downtown death

Edmonton police have charged 38-year-old Terrance Logan Farnham with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man downtown last week.

Last Thursday, Feb. 16, police were called to an address near 85 Street and Jasper Ave where they found a 50-year-old man in "medical distress," due to an alleged "physical altercation" with Farnham, according to a police release.



Paramedics treated and transported the male complainant to hospital with critical injuries, where he died two days later.

The Medical Examiner did an autopsy earlier this week, but is waiting on toxicology results before confirming cause and manner of death.