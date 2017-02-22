Planet Organic 'sorry' for recent supply troubles

Following months of customer complaints, Planet Organic has a very Canadian message for their customers: they’re sorry.



In a release that drops the ‘s’ word no fewer than five times, CEO Alan Thompson said the past few months “were not the best.”



“Sorry and we will do better,” the release said. “Sorry.”



The grocery chain was founded in Edmonton in 1993, as an organic alternative to major grocery stores, before expanding to locations across the province and in B.C. and Ontario.



But the company stumbled — publicly — late last year, with suppliers speaking out about payment problems, and customers complaining about bare shelves.



In November many shelves sat empty at the two Edmonton locations for several days, with managers telling Metro at the time that it was due to an ongoing restructuring that affected supply.



But according to Marco West, assistant store manager at the location just off Whyte, they’re now back in business.



“We’re apologizing for the unfortunate situation that we had to put our customers through last year, and we’re basically now back to 100 per cent store conditions and we’re getting orders in consistently,” he said.



West said that some changes are now complete, and the stores are no longer being managed out of corporate headquarters in Buffalo, New York. Instead, a Canadian team is in place, he said.



He said they’re refocusing on their relationships with local producers, and hope they can get back to the winning formula they had 20 years ago.



“We’re back to what we used to be,” he said.



The company is now owned by U.S.-based Natural Market Foods Group.