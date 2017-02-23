Alberta fatality report recommends strict rules for extreme driving events

EDMONTON — A judge says extreme driving stunts such as the one that led to the death of an Edmonton university student should be banned.

The recommendation is in a public fatality report into the May 2013 death of Melinda Green.

Green was watching a charity fundraising event in a strip mall parking lot in which a Jeep drove on top of the front wheel of another Jeep.

For some reason the Jeep lurched forward into the crowd, injuring the 20-year-old, who later died.

In the report Judge Jody Moher recommends that Alberta Highway Traffic Safety Act rules should cover public and private parking lots.