Alberta can’t keep up with information requests: Audits

Two sections of the Alberta government don’t have adequate staffing or resources to keep up with Access to Information requests, investigations have concluded.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Jill Clayton released the results of two investigations Thursday into complaints that access requests made to Alberta Justice/Solicitor General and the Executive Council/Public Affairs Bureau were being repeatedly delayed.

“While the reports had different findings and recommendations, a few themes emerged,” reads a statement from Clayton’s office. “Senior leadership support is essential to engender a culture that respects access to information … resourcing and staffing for processing access requests has not kept paces with the number of requests received.”

Clayton’s review of Alberta Justice and Solicitor General found there were 187 additional access requests outstanding (on top of the original 14 that made up the complaint) that had been in the system for more than 30 days, the legislated timeline for government to respond.

One request was more than 1,000 days overdue.

Clayton’s investigation in the Executive Council and Public Affairs Bureau focused on 12 overdue requests made by one applicant.

“The approval time was of concern,” Clayton concludes. “The investigation noted the average approval process was 33 days, more than the legislated timeline of the 30 days alone.”

Clayton found that despite the fact those two offices say a 216 per cent increase in information requests in 2015/16 from 2012/13, staffing had not kept pace to deal with the increased workload.