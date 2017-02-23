Alberta taxpayers overwhelmingly support public schools over Catholic

Non-Catholics are subsidizing Alberta’s Catholic schools more than they might realize, according to data obtained by an Edmonton parents group.



Albertan Parents for Unbiased Public Inclusive Learning (APUPIL) shared numbers Wednesday, obtained through a FOIP request, showing taxpayers overwhelmingly ticked off on their tax forms that they support public schools rather than Catholic.



But while many are under the impression their dollars go directly to the school district they check off, the funds are actually pooled provincially and distributed to schools based on enrollment.



“We were constantly told that Catholics paid for Catholic education. And that didn’t seem to add up,” said APUPIL spokesperson Luke Fevin.



The numbers show roughly $1.9 billion of property taxes collected in 2014-15 were from taxpayers who chose to support public, versus $214 million from those supporting Catholic.



That works out to roughly $4,000 per public student and $1,400 per Catholic student. With more than 158,000 Catholic students in Alberta, that shortfall equates to about $418 million.



In Edmonton, roughly one-third of students attend Catholic schools but just 17 per cent of property tax filers checked off that they support Edmonton Catholic – which may signal an overwhelming number of taxpayers without kids preferring public schools.



Edmonton Public School Board Chair Michael Janz will introduce a motion next week urging the provincial government to eliminate the school system choice on property tax forms.



Education Minister David Eggen, however, said he does not see any reason to change the forms or the system of spreading out funds.



“The pooling is a very useful element, because of course it adds to a sense of equality across the province,” he said.