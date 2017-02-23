University of Alberta program hopes to interest girls in science

Clad in a white lab coat, 11-year-old Zoe Welich gestures to the university chemistry lab around her.



“Even the sinks in science are cool,” she said.



Welich was one of the 600 Grade 6 girls taking part in an annual conference put on by the University of Alberta chapter of Women in Scholarship, Engineering, Science and Technology (WISEST) on Wednesday.



Over two days of labs and workshops — including a Nancy Drew-style forensic investigation and a 3D printing workshop — organizers hope to get girls interested in a future in the sciences, fields still dominated by men.



Co-ordinator Fervone Goings said that girls sometimes face unique challenges, like a lack of self-confidence, but early exposure to science helps.



The workshops aim to create a space where girls can share their ideas and gain exposure to science, engineering and technology at a young age.



“Through hands-on activities they are able to learn, through doing those activities,” Goings said. “Engineering, chemistry, it’s a whole spectrum. Something will resonate with them.”



According to numbers from Statistics Canada, in 2011 women accounted for under a quarter of computer and information systems professionals, and just 12.8 per cent of civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineers.



WISEST has been trying to bridge that gap since 1991.



While there is work to be done to address the gender equality, Goings said approximately 85 per cent of students who partake in WISEST’s six-week high school paid work experience program then enter a science-related field at post secondary school.



Welich, who attends Edmonton’s Holyrood Elementary School, enjoyed the experience of working in a lab.



“I liked the DNA part, it was cool,” she said. “This is really going to prepare us. It’s a sneak peak at the possibilities, if you wanted to be an engineer, a chemist.”



Classmates Angela Kang and Keltie Purvis agree.