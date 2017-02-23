Two Edmonton men charged with making false luggage claims

EDMONTON — Two men are facing charges involving false baggage claims at the Edmonton International Airport.

RCMP say video shows that on two occasions last fall a man retrieved luggage from a carousel and then went to the WestJet baggage counter and reported his bags were missing.

In one case, attendants were told that $5,000 worth of merchandise was in the bags.

In the other case, a man made a claim for more than $2,000.

Hussein Zeitoun, who is 27 and from Edmonton, is charged with fraud over $5,000.

Samy Hanna, who is 63 and also from Edmonton, is charged with fraud under $5,000.