Two Edmonton men charged with making false luggage claims
RCMP say the men reported their bags as missing at the WestJet baggage counter after successfully collecting their luggage.
EDMONTON — Two men are facing charges involving false baggage claims at the Edmonton International Airport.
RCMP say video shows that on two occasions last fall a man retrieved luggage from a carousel and then went to the WestJet baggage counter and reported his bags were missing.
In one case, attendants were told that $5,000 worth of merchandise was in the bags.
In the other case, a man made a claim for more than $2,000.
Hussein Zeitoun, who is 27 and from Edmonton, is charged with fraud over $5,000.
Samy Hanna, who is 63 and also from Edmonton, is charged with fraud under $5,000.
Zeitoun was to appear in Leduc provincial court on Thursday. Hanna's first court appearance is set for March 23, also in Leduc.