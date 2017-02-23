Jury hears chilling 911 call made from scene of Edmonton warehouse attack

EDMONTON — A chilling 911 call made by a panicked supervisor has been played in court at the trial of a man accused of murdering two co-workers and wounding others during an attack at an Edmonton grocery warehouse in 2014.

Jurors heard the tape of Loblaws supervisor Michael Benti pleading with the attacker while a 911 operator tries to get him to give her information.

Jayme Pasieka, 32, faces 10 charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Several co-workers testified Wednesday, including one who said he was stabbed multiple times.

Mahmoud Ayesh described Pasieka as "angry but calculated," adding it didn't seem like he was out of control.

"I tried to push him off and he just continued to aim for my chest and poke me with something," said Ayesh.

Others said throughout the attack, Pasieka was either yelling or speaking.

"He said he hates us," testified Axamed Mektar, who was also stabbed.

Several said no one at the warehouse had previous problems with the accused.

Prosecutor Kim Goddard has told the jury evidence will show that Pasieka planned the attack, buying knives at a West Edmonton Mall store before going to the warehouse.

"This is not a whodunit," Goddard told the jury in her opening statement. "He went there with a plan to kill anyone and everyone."

Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, were killed. Four other men were sent to hospital with serious injuries, including one with a stab wound to the chest, one with three stab wounds to his chest and one to his kidney and another who was stabbed in the face.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal was to lay out his case later in the trial, which is scheduled to last nine days.