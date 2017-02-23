Mumps cases reported across Alberta; minor hockey team hit by illness

EDMONTON — Alberta Health Services says officials are investigating a number of potential cases of mumps in the Edmonton area, in addition to cases in other parts of the province and the country.

Usually, health officials say there are between zero and two cases of mumps in the Edmonton area each year, but now there's up to four potential cases.

Meanwhile, officials say a number of cases have been identified in the Medicine Hat and Lethbridge areas.

The Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League have confirmed about half a dozen players and a coach have confirmed cases of the mumps.

The team has taken steps to prevent the spread of the illness since the first player first showed symptoms two weeks ago.

The team played against the Edmonton Oil Kings in Edmonton twice over the past four weeks, but no one from the Oil Kings has contracted the illness.

In Ontario, Toronto is seeing a surge, with 14 cases linked to bars in the city’s downtown core.

AHS says the virus is easily spread in crowded environments.

“There are a number of ways it can be spread,” says Dr. Chris Sikora. “One of the ways is through contact, if we touch infected items and then touch our mouth, nose and mouth, we can contract the illness, just like influenza.”

The illness is preventable by vaccine – it is usually administered to patients at 12 months, and again between four and six years of age.

“There shouldn’t be any increased risk to the public, overall,” says Sikora. “But again, we’re reminding people to know their immunization status and to take those extra precautions.”

Symptoms of the mumps include fever, aches and swollen facial glands.

Complications from mumps infection can include encephalitis, meningitis, painful swelling of the testicles or the ovaries, pancreatitis and hearing loss.

Pregnant women who become infected with mumps during the first three months of pregnancy are at risk of miscarriage.