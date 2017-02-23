Public Interest Alberta calls for private school funding to be phased out

A coalition of 13 organizations, including Public Interest Alberta and the Alberta Teachers Assocation, is calling for public funding for private schools to be phased out.

Representatives took to the stage at the old Royal Alberta Museum Thursday to urge the provincial government to reallocate funds to the public system over a period of three years.

“Public funding for education should be focused on building the best Public, Catholic, and Francophone school systems possible,” Joel French, Executive Director of Public Interest Alberta, said in a release.

“Private schools in Alberta receive some of the highest subsidies in Canada, while core government campaign promises in education remain unfulfilled. We need a change of priorities.”