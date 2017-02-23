West Edmonton apartment fire deemed suspicious

A fire that caused $5.5 million damage to a west Edmonton apartment appears to have been deliberately set.

Police sent out a press release Thursday morning saying investigators have deemed the Feb. 16 fire at 76 Avenue and 172 Street as suspicious.

Edmonton Fire Rescue confirmed two days earlier that the investigation had been handed over to police.



All of the residents of the four-storey building escaped safely after a fire broke out around 8 a.m. last Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

Some residents had to be rescued from their balcony and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution but, in the end, all of the residents were safe and accounted.