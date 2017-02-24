Edmonton African Fashion Week marks four years this weekend

When designer Gilles Wouanko first visited Edmonton in 2013, he told a friend he was looking forward to attending African Fashion Week here.



He was understandably disappointed, then, to learn there wasn’t one.



“I said to him, ‘Why don’t you do it?’” Wouanko recalled. “And my friend was like, ‘Well, why don’t you?’”



So Wouanko did.



Four years later, Wouanko is busy preparing for the fourth Edmonton African Fashion Week, now an annual event that mixes runway displays with a trade show and after party.



“The event really commemorates Black History Month and it also shows African culture in a very artistic way,” he said.



The show runs Friday and Saturday evening at the Sutton Place Hotel, with tickets available online and at the door.



Wouanko, who will be showing his second collection, describes it as an inclusive show that mixes designers and vendors with African heritage with local designers inspired by the continent.



The result? A very fun, diverse show, Wouanko said.



“Africa being such a big continent, you can have a couple of designers from there and because of the culture their designs are totally different. Even in the same country, you can have someone from the north and the south and they’re totally different.”



Although the show has always been scheduled to correspond with Black History Month, he said they plan to include more information about Edmonton’s history this year.



He joked that he had no idea the show would grow so big—last year’s drew a crowd of 500 over two days—or that Edmonton would be so enthusiastic.



“It’s actually amazing how people respond to it,” he said. “People want to know about it, people want to participate.”



“Seeing the response is really what’s pushing us to keep it going.”