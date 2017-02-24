Edmonton business leaders watching Notley’s US trip closely

Edmonton business leaders hope Premier Rachel Notley establishes some goodwill and stability with the United States with her trade mission to Washington, D.C. next week.

Promises of protectionist policies, border taxes and a disdain for outsiders from President Donald Trump during his election campaign put Alberta on edge, according to Edmonton Chamber of Commerce president Janet Riopel.

“I can tell you it’s been very unsettling for our business community to experience this uncertainty, and even unpredictability, from our largest trading partner,” Riopel told Metro. “The uncertainty was already in our economy, as you know, and business have been suffering from almost two years now from a declining economy … and then you have this sea change in the United States.”

Notley is making the trip to Washington from Feb. 26 to March 1 to protect and shore up a provincial economy that is incredibly reliant on U.S. trade.

University of Alberta economics professor Stuart Landon said 75 per cent of the province’s exports are to the U.S. and more than 90 per cent of Alberta’s energy sector is reliant on U.S. trade.

Protectionist policies like border tariffs, labeling meat products for their country of origin and requiring infrastructure products like Keystone XL to be U.S.-built could have big impacts on the province’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors, he said.

“We’re going to have to worry a lot about them putting on Buy American policies, tariffs and taxes that are going to inhibit Canadian exports,” Landon said. “[Build America] is something they’ve signaled very strongly and there is no indication they’re going to pull back from that.”

Notley’s No. 1 priority, however, should be making sure the Trump administration has no plans to tax energy from Canada, Landon said.

“The most important thing from the Alberta economy perspective that’s potentially on the horizon is this border adjustment tax. That could be really bad for Alberta if energy exports aren’t exempt,” he said. “If I was Notley, I would talk about that.”

Fortunately, Trump seems to have a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and seems to look favourably on Canada in general.

“From everything we’ve heard, we’re not a target,” said Landon. “The main thing is for Notley to make sure the people she meets understand how important Alberta is for the U.S. economy in terms of energy exports and as a supplier of safe, stable energy.”

Going herself, instead of sending a delegation, will make all the difference, Riopel and Landon agreed.

“I think it sends signals how important this is when the premier if the one leading the charge to go down and build these relationships,” said Riopel. “This is really important to make sure we put priority on strengthening this relationship we have with the U.S.”

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100 billion in 2015. Goods worth about $80.6 billion were sent to the U.S. from the province that year.