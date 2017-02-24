Edmonton job training program forced to turn away people in record numbers
Boyle Street Community Services’ Water Wings job training program can only take in six new clients a day, leaving dozens more out in the cold.
The day starts with hope outside the Water Wings job training centre in downtown Edmonton.
By 9 a.m. there are as many as 40 people lined up outside the royal blue building, all waiting for a chance to head down the stairs, and join a daily training class that will give them the computer skills and safety training that—they hope—will help them get a job.
But most of them will be turned away.
“There are quite a few disappointed people that will be leaving us very shortly,” program co-ordinator Eric Bishop said as he watched Wednesday morning’s crowd file into his training centre.
“This time last year, we turned away seven people for the whole month. This past January, we had to turn away 80 potential clients,” he said of the free program run by Boyle Street Community Services at 10112 105 Ave.
Just six people snagged a spot in the class Wednesday.
The rest? Asked to come back the next day and hope again.
The daily grind of turning away potential clients is getting to Bishop, who said Water Wings could easily double, maybe even triple, the 2,000 people it serves annually if his $500,000 operation could keep up with demand.
But a sluggish economy and growing expectations placed on new hires is working against the city’s “most down and out” and his program’s bottom line, he said.
“People are definitely looking for work, but it’s an employer’s market. They’re actually forcing prospective employees to come with all their training up front,” Bishop said.
“And our clients are some of the most impoverished people you’ll find in Edmonton, they just don’t have the money to purchase those kind of tickets. The courses are so expensive to offer that we had to drop our enrolment to ensure the people who do get in are able to get the services they need.”
Bishop said Water Wings used to accept 12 new registrations each day.
That number dropped to 10 in December.
As of this week, it’s six.
Bishop has doubled his volunteer pool and Water Wings is branching out into providing private training, like first aid, to paying customers to help subsidize the program to try to cope but is still discouraged to turn so many people away at the door.