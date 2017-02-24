Edmonton job training program forced to turn away people in record numbers

The day starts with hope outside the Water Wings job training centre in downtown Edmonton.

By 9 a.m. there are as many as 40 people lined up outside the royal blue building, all waiting for a chance to head down the stairs, and join a daily training class that will give them the computer skills and safety training that—they hope—will help them get a job.

But most of them will be turned away.

“There are quite a few disappointed people that will be leaving us very shortly,” program co-ordinator Eric Bishop said as he watched Wednesday morning’s crowd file into his training centre.

“This time last year, we turned away seven people for the whole month. This past January, we had to turn away 80 potential clients,” he said of the free program run by Boyle Street Community Services at 10112 105 Ave.



Just six people snagged a spot in the class Wednesday.

The rest? Asked to come back the next day and hope again.

The daily grind of turning away potential clients is getting to Bishop, who said Water Wings could easily double, maybe even triple, the 2,000 people it serves annually if his $500,000 operation could keep up with demand.

But a sluggish economy and growing expectations placed on new hires is working against the city’s “most down and out” and his program’s bottom line, he said.

“People are definitely looking for work, but it’s an employer’s market. They’re actually forcing prospective employees to come with all their training up front,” Bishop said.