Edmonton mother's discovery leads to luring charge against Australian man

EDMONTON — A man from Australia has been arrested in Edmonton after he allegedly came to the city to try to have sex with a 13-year-old girl he had met online.

Police say the suspect made contact with the teen through social media last October and allegedly engaged in sexually explicit chats and photo sharing on a regular basis.

He arrived in Edmonton at about the same time the girl's mother discovered the online activity.

She called police and a man was arrested Feb. 10 at his hotel room.

A number of computers and electronic devices were seized by New South Wales police during a subsequent search of the man's home in a Sydney suburb.