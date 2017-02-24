Police confirm woman died of gunshot, in Edmonton's 8th homicide of 2017
Cynthia Deborah Kennedy was found in a parked vehicle on Feb 20.
A 39-year-old woman found dead in a vehicle parked on a rural property outside Edmonton died of a gunshot wound, police confirmed Friday.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner did an autopsy after Cynthia Deborah Kennedy was found in the vehicle on Feb. 20 near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street, northeast of the city.
Kennedy is Edmonton's eighth homicide of 2017.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact police.