Edmonton Catholic trustee says sex ed needs to change

An Edmonton Catholic School Board Trustee says it’s time to overhaul Alberta's sexual education curriculum.



Marilyn Bergstra said data showing sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea and spyhillis are at outbreak levels for the second straight year in Alberta signal a need for change.



She plans to bring forward a motion in the coming weeks to lobby the provincial government to “beef up” sex ed as part of its ongoing curriculum rewrite.



“There’s only one way to tackle it. People need to be informed,” Bergstra told Metro.



“(Students) have to know they protect themselves down the road. And unfortunately we don’t get to dictate what diseases are spreading. Sometimes those diseases might be controversial, but I feel that as somebody who’s very passionate about public health, I can’t ignore what I see happening out there.”



Bergstra is looking for greater consistency in how sex ed is taught across Alberta.



Edmonton schools have been criticized for offering abstinence-only sex ed, and Edmonton public is taking steps to change that. Earlier this week, the district teamed with the Sexual Health Educators Collective of Edmonton to delivered a session for teachers and university students that included issues like consent and gender diversity.



But that message could be a tough sell with the Catholic board, which has argued at length over sexual and gender identity policies in recent years.



“I’m not looking to create controversy. I’m hoping we can deliver the facts and be very rational and logical in how we move forward on this,” Bergstra said.



“I’m not suggesting or trying to promote promiscuity, I’m not doing that at all. But I’m also wanting to be realistic. And when kids are sexually active, they need to be empowered and know what measures they can take to help protect themselves.”