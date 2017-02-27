For Edmonton firefighters, rooftop campout extension pays off

It took an additional two and a half days of camping on a rooftop, but Edmonton Fire Rescue Services finally met its fundraising goal for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Firefighter Courtney Polson took to the rooftop at Fire Station 2, located near NorQuest College, on Tuesday last week, helping to raise $135,000 for the 12th annual Rooftop Campout.

He came down Monday.

“This year was good, we reached our goal, it took six and a half days to reach, but we did it,” Polson said.

He said the reduced goal was due to a loss of sponsorship and a slower economy.

Polson has participated in the campout on the roof for five years. “I don’t know if the experience is different every year or if it always resonates continuously," he said.

“You get to know the families, we do a lot of things throughout the year so we see the kids and their families throughout.”

Poulson said that the continued relationship between firefighters and those that directly benefit from the fundraiser help to fuel the passion every year.

He said the two-and-a-half-day extension, wasn’t “so bad” although the freezing temperatures was significantly less desirable than last year's record breaking warm weather.