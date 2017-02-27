Edmonton learning its cold-construction chops

As Edmonton hits the deep freeze again, sheet-metal worker Alex Emblem said he’s gotten used to building in the cold.

“The conditions are harsh and it is cold, but working on huge projects like the arena is pretty cool, seeing everything coming together,” Emblem said.

Edmonton is knee deep in a historic construction boom downtown and as a result the industry and city are better learning to adapt to a tough climate to limit building delays, experts say.

“Even though we don’t have the ideal climate for masonry, a lot of construction sites will have tarps, heating and hoarding tarps to allow for masonry work,” said Jack Ashton, a program manager for thedowntown arena project.

“The good thing about winter construction is you don’t have to deal with moisture. The snow, you just brush it off. So there are some advantages.”

Edmonton’s tough winter climate has been linked to delays on larger projects in the recent past. Both the bridge replacement over Groat Road and the larger replacement for the Walterdale have been delayed because temperatures fell too low.

But Jesse Banford, the director of facility infrastructure delivery with the city, said several current projects are continuing without delay, despite the recent cold.

He said the city’s engagement with contractors and planners takes into consideration harsh outdoor work environments, noting that “cold construction” techniques and strategies are aimed at keeping jobs on time and workers safe.

Banford said the Stantec Tower, the Stanley Milner Library and the River Valley funicular projects have all not been disturbed by the harsh weather.

“You will see cranes swinging in winter, spring, summer and fall,” Banford said.

Ashton said new innovations are fighting the cold, like prefabricating components off site, which allows contractors to work around frigid temperatures on the inside while outside work may be forced to slowdown.

He said entire walls can be prebuilt, while concrete cures in temperatures well below zero.

The trend has even spawned recognition in the art world.