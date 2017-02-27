Edmonton Heros: Marliss Taylor helping the vulnerable in the face of tragedy

It’s Marliss Taylor’s job to form meaningful bonds with people in need on Edmonton’s streets.



In the midst of an opioid crisis, that means dealing with almost daily tragedies.



“We know lots of people that pass away. Last week I knew two. And so it tears your heart out,” said Taylor, Streetworks program manager at Boyle Street.



“There are times when I feel incredible sadness, and there’s times when I feel incredible anger, and there are times where I just kind of feel numb.”



Surrounded by tragedy, the workers have little in the way of formal supports for their own mental health.



“We’ve got an amazing team here, and so I think we rely on each other a lot. We keep checking in with each other,” Taylor said. “If someone has lost someone they were particularly close to, then we do whatever we can to be supportive for that person.”



Taylor has been with Streetworks since 1995, when its chief goal was to fight the spread of HIV. In 2005, the program became the first in Canada to equip workers with naloxone kits to save people from dying of overdoses.



And in the past five years, since Oxycontin disappeared, opioid overdoses have continued to climb.



“Once the prescription medication went away, then we saw heroin and fentanyl pour into this city within a week or two. And as you know, that has turned into this nightmare that we’re living with right now,” Taylor said.



Taylor and her team have several balls in the air aside from the needle exchange program that's central to Streetworks.



They meet with government committees, connect youth with accurate drug information, give drug users a voice in policy-making, and teach university students about harm reduction and how to be effective rather than authoritarian.



Streetworks is also finding solutions in Alberta’s broken child welfare system. The HER pregnancy program connects street-involved pregnant women with supports to help them be successful parents.



“Children’s Services figures that, for the women that we see, 95 to 100 per cent of them probably would have had their infants apprehended. Right now, about 58 per cent of our moms are successfully parenting, which is brilliant,” Taylor said.



“We’re trying to break that cycle of foster care and all those other things that are really hard on a community.”



HER is a much-needed bright spot for Taylor and her co-workers – Taylor said she loves having babies and toddlers running around amid the “controlled chaos” of her job.



She also feels “great joy” when someone is saved by naloxone.



And while the problems that plague Edmonton's homeless population are not going away, Taylor said public sentiment toward programs like Streetworks is changing as more people begin to grasp the importance of harm reduction.



“When I started a gazillion years ago, harm reduction was hardly spoken of. Needle exchange was under intense scrutiny,” Taylor said.



“What I have noticed is certainly a softening, but also a greater understanding – and now especially with the overdose deaths, a lot more vocal support around trying to do things differently.”