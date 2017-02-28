Big plans for upcoming World Indigenous Nations Games

Organizers of the World Indigenous Nations Games coming to Edmonton this summer are hoping the event takes reconciliation global.

Indigenous representatives from 36 countries have applied to compete in the games, scheduled for July 2-9 at locations in Edmonton and the Enoch Cree Nation, according to the Games’ executive director, Jodi Stonehouse.

“We need to do some active work with not only local Indigenous people but Indigenous groups internationally,” Stonehouse said. “How are we welcoming them? How are we lifting them up and celebrating them?”

Preparations for the second staging of the games, which will feature sports from around the world like archery, horse racing and spear throwing, are in full swing. The first Indigenous Games event was held in Palmas, Brazil, in 2015 and drew more than 2,000 participants from 23 countries.

Stonehouse said the Edmonton event will be about more than athletic competition, and will include a conference about common issues Indigenous people face globally, like resource extraction and food security.

Since the event will happen during Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, Stonehouse also said she hopes the games will shine a brighter light on Indigenous people in Canada.

“We want everyone to feel welcome, and find a piece of indigeneity that they can have a relationship with, that everyone can resonate with. Whether it’s the food, the conference or the games.”