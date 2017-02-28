Depeche Mode to play Edmonton's Rogers Place

British synthpop superstars Depeche Mode announced Tuesday that Edmonton will be the final stop on the North American leg of their upcoming Global Spirit tour.



Depeche Mode is scheduled to play Rogers Place on Oct. 27.



The band, which rose to fame in the 1980s with hits including Just Can't Get Enough and Personal Jesus, is touring in support of its upcoming album Spirit, led by the single "Where's the Revolution?".



Ticket pre-sales will start March 6.

