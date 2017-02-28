Disabled Edmonton man found after truck left running, stolen outside coffee shop
EDMONTON — It was a frightening afternoon for an Edmonton family whose truck was stolen with a developmentally disabled man inside.
Police say the man was found several hours later safe and sound, though the hunt for the thief continues.
The truck had been left running outside a coffee shop with Cameron Lone, 46, inside.
Police say Lone functions at the level of a seven-year-old child.
Later Tuesday afternoon, police found the vehicle in Stony Plain, a town west of Edmonton.
Lone was found about 10 blocks away from the shopping mall where the truck had been stolen.
